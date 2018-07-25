Appetites: Tomatoes and garlic to look for at the farmers market

Produce at the Midtown Farmers Market.

Appetites regular, and author of "Minnesota's Bounty: The Farmers Market Cookbook," Beth Dooley joined Tom Crann to discuss her favorite things to pick up at Minnesota farmers markets.

Right now a great variety of tomatoes and garlic are being sold far and wide. Dooley shared her favorites in each category.

Web extra: Dooley also pointed to some great food festivals happening across the state:

Minnesota Garlic Festival: August 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Hutchinson — it's one of the biggest in the country.

Harvest Festival: Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Duluth

Salsa Fest: Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Long Prairie

