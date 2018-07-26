Advice for breaking with a linear career path

Did you follow a linear career path only to realize that you want to shift gears? For many, taking the leap into a different field feels daunting. So how do you start? Do you go back to school, open your own business, or pursue an unrealized childhood passion? What is the best approach to a mid-life job transition?

MPR news host Kerri Miller spoke with two people who made dramatic changes to their own careers about how to made it work:

• Jeffrey Scott, managing partner at Me&I LLC

• Barbara Hagerty, author of "Life Reimagined: The Science, Art, and Opportunity of Midlife" and contributing editor at The Atlantic

