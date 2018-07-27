Actor T. Mychael Rambo recovering physically, emotionally after being carjacked

Actor T. Mychael Rambo points into the air while rehearsing a scene as The Wiz in Children's Theatre Company and Penumbra Theatre's production of The Wiz in Minneapolis on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.

A favorite on Twin Cities stages is recovering after being injured during a carjacking over the weekend.

T. Mychael Rambo recounted the frightening incident during an interview with MPR host Tom Crann.

On Saturday night in St. Paul, Rambo picked up a group of five teenagers on University Avenue who told him they needed a ride to the next train station. After taking them to where they'd asked, one of the teens asked him to drive one more block and turn. After turning onto a residential street, the teen behind him put a gun to the back of Rambo's head and "tapped me on the back of my head with the gun, which was more than a tap."

"Next thing I knew I got hit again, and barreled my foot onto the brake. The car lunged forward, which gave me enough time to eject myself from the car," he said.

The teen with the gun jumped out after him and put the gun against Rambo's temple while one of the other passengers emptied his pockets.

"And they drove off into the night," Rambo said.

Rambo is now recovering from a concussion; he also has some stitches and plans to see a hypno-psychotherapist specializing in injury and trauma.

"I've been angry, I've been hurt and saddened," Rambo said, adding he knows it's important that the young people involved are held accountable so they can understand there are consequences to their actions. "But I just happen to be wired in a way that operates from a place a light, and I really choose to remain there."

When asked what he'd say if he had a chance to talk to the teens who carjacked him, Rambo said he'd ask them what their hopes and desires are for their loved ones and their own futures.

"And I would ask them to recognize that if they hope to gain the things that they wish for themselves and their loved ones, they have to choose a way to walk in the world that makes possibility an option," Rambo said.

He would want them to know that he is angry and hurt, but also that he is not discouraged, "for them and for our community."

St. Paul police say the incident is still under investigation.