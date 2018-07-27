Two inmates attack corrections officers in Stearns County jail

Two Stearns County jail inmates attacked corrections officers in separate incidents this week.

According to the sheriff's office, a female corrections officer was returning an inmate to his cell on Monday following a court appearance when he threw his elbow and hit her in the eye. She was treated and returned to work the next day.

The second incident happened Thursday when an inmate punched an officer several times in the head. The officer's injury required stitches.

The assaults happened the week after a Minnesota Department of Corrections officer, Joseph Gomm, was killed by an inmate at the department's Stillwater prison.

"We don't think this is related to what's happened at the Minnesota Department of Corrections at their prison with the officer who was killed," Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson said. "On the other hand, it's pretty concerning when you have two pretty serious assaults in a week."

Gudmundson said attacks on jail corrections officers are unusual. However, he said jail staff are dealing with a challenging inmate population where mental illness is prevalent.

Gudmundson said both inmates likely will face additional charges.