The WNBA All-Star Game comes to Minneapolis this weekend

The WNBA's top players are gathering in Minneapolis this weekend for the league's All-Star Game. The Minnesota Lynx host the game on Saturday at Target Center.

Ahead of the big day, MPR News host Cathy Wurzer checked in with Howard Sinker for an update on the All-Star roster (which includes four Lynx players), and the WNBA season. Sinker is a digital sports editor for the Star Tribune.