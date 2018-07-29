City releases police body camera footage from Thurman Blevins shooting

A still image from Minneapolis police body camera footage as officers pursue Thurman Blevins in the moments before he was shot on June 23, 2018. The footage was released July 29, 2018.

Updated: 9:30 p.m. | Posted: 9 p.m.

The city of Minneapolis on Sunday night released police body camera footage of the June 23 fatal police shooting of Thurman Blevins.

The footage shows officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly in their squad, encountering Blevins on a street corner. One officer says he sees a gun and both begin pursuing Blevins on foot, down the street and into a north Minneapolis alley.

"Stop or I'll shoot," one of the officers yells as they pursue Blevins. Blevins at one point appears to respond, "Why?"

When an officer yells at Blevins that he sees Blevins has a gun, Blevins appears to reply "I don't."

An enhanced video released by the city appears to show a gun in Blevins' hand when officers open fire. After Blevins has been shot, the footage shows officers kick what appears to be a gun away from his body.

About 40 seconds elapse between the time the officers report seeing a gun, and when the shots are fired.

The videos are extremely graphic; links to the videos are available on the city of Minneapolis website.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued a news release stating the footage — raw video from the two officers' body cameras, as well as a "stabilized and analyzed" video using footage from both cameras, was being released "in the interest of full transparency."

In the days following the shooting, authorities had said officers were responding to a report of a man firing a gun in the neighborhood near the 4700 block of Bryant Avenue North, and that Blevins had a gun when police encountered him. Blevins' family and other community members had disputed that account.

Blevins' death has sparked protests, as it came in the wake of other high-profile police shootings in the Twin Cities in recent years, including the deaths of Jamar Clark, Philando Castile and Justine Ruszczyk.

Frey's office said the stabilized video was produced by the National Center for Audio & Video Forensics in Beverly Hills, Calif., "as contracted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and provided to the city of Minneapolis by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office."

The Minneapolis Police Department released a statement Sunday night saying that "as this case still remains an active criminal investigation, the Minneapolis Police Department is unable to publicly comment on any facet of this incident. While Chief (Medaria) Arradondo is currently prohibited by data practice law from commenting on the specifics of this case, he will continue to remain engaged, active and listen throughout the community.

"After completion of the criminal and internal investigation, Chief Arradondo will be able to speak about the case."

This is a developing story. As with any developing event, information may change. MPR News is working to gather information and verify facts and will continue to update this article.