Kate Bush turns 60

Today is the 60th birthday of Kate Bush. She wrote her first big hit "Wuthering Heights" when she was 18 years old after watching the end of a documentary about Emily Bronte's novel of the same name.
Some of the lyrics in the song are drawn directly from the novel. The song was a number one hit in the United Kingdom in 1978.
Earlier, this year, Bush was commissioned to write a tribute to Bronte. It will be engraved on a stone which will be part of a series of sculptures honoring Bronte near her birthplace in England.