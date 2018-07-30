Freeman: No charges against Minneapolis cops in Blevins shooting

John Thompson, a friend of Philando Castile's, speaks at the podium, after family and friends of Thurman Blevins interrupted Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman's news conference, Monday, July 30, 2018.

Updated 12:40 p.m. | Posted 11:42 a.m.

There is "no basis to issue criminal charges against either officer" in the shooting of Thurman Blevins, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a prepared statement, which he'd planned to make Monday before family members and activists shouted him down as he spoke to reporters.

Freeman on Monday had planned a 20-minute public review of the evidence, including a detailed chronology of events, and then said he would announce any criminal charges at the end.

Blevins' family members and supporters, anticipating Freeman did not intend to charge the officers, began protesting at the start of the press conference.

Freeman and his staff exited the room after a few minutes and activists and family members took over the podium.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman holds a news conference on the Thurman Blevins shooting, Monday, July 30, 2018. Evan Frost | MPR News

Freeman's office later released the prosecutor's full statement, which said no charges would be coming against officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly for the killing of Blevins in a Minneapolis alley.

"When Mr. Blevins fled from the officers with a loaded handgun, refused to follow their commands for him to stop and show his hands and then took the gun out of his pocket and turned toward the officers, Mr. Blevins represented a danger to the lives of Officer Schmidt and Officer Kelly," Freeman said in the statement, noting that Minnesota law allows officers to use deadly force in such circumstances.

Freeman is expected to talk to reporters Monday afternoon.

Thurman Blevins’ cousin Sydnee Brown makes a statement on Blevins’ death. Says they want the officers arrested in 48 hours or there will be consequences. @MPRnews #ThurmanBlevins pic.twitter.com/WvfMWDKGPB — Evan Frost (@efrostee) July 30, 2018

The video released Sunday by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey shows Schmidt and Kelly in their squad, driving and looking for a man in a tank top who was reported to be shooting a handgun in the air.

They appear to spot a man matching the description. One officer says he sees a gun and both begin pursuing Blevins on foot, down the street and into a north Minneapolis alley.

"Stop or I'll shoot," one officer yells as he pursues Blevins. Blevins at one point appears to respond, "Why?"

When an officer yells at Blevins that he sees Blevins has a gun, Blevins appears to reply, "I don't." He continues to run as Schmidt orders him to drop his gun.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman leaves the podium as community members, including Sydnee Brown, shout him down, Monday, July 30, 2018. Evan Frost | MPR News

An enhanced video released by the city appears to show a gun in Blevins' hand when officers open fire. After Blevins has been shot, the footage shows officers kick what appears to be a gun away from his body. About 40 seconds elapse between the time the officers report seeing a gun, and when the shots are fired.

In the days following the shooting, authorities had said officers were responding to a report of a man firing a gun in the neighborhood near the 4700 block of Bryant Avenue North, and that Blevins had a gun when police encountered him. Blevins' family and other community members had disputed that account.

• The 911 call: Transcript released

Blevins' death has sparked protests, as it came in the wake of other high-profile police shootings in the Twin Cities in recent years, including the deaths of Jamar Clark, Philando Castile and Justine Ruszczyk.

Earlier Monday morning, Minneapolis police union chief Bob Kroll said the video showed Minneapolis officers had no choice but to shoot Thurman Blevins, adding that the investigation will also show Blevins shot at police during the chase. Investigators looking into the shooting, however, have not said whether Blevins fired a gun during the chase.

After Freeman exited his press conference on Monday, Blevins' cousin Sydnee Brown took over the podium. She said protesters were "here for truth and justice" and argued that the video showed the police officers were not in fear of their lives when the confronted Blevins.

Other family members said the description police had when they arrived at the scene did not match Blevins and that officers could not have seen a gun.

Editor's note: Links to the videos are available on the city of Minneapolis website. The videos are extremely graphic.