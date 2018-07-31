Who comes out ahead in the Foxconn deal?

President Donald Trump, left, speaks as Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, right, and U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) watch at the groundbreaking for the Foxconn Technology Group in June.

President Donald Trump and other political leaders have touted the Foxconn plant in Wisconsin as good for the local economy.

The Taiwain-based electronics manufacturing company broke ground on a factory in Wisconsin after the state government offered incentives to the tune of $3 billion.

Supporters of the deal are hopeful that the upfront costs will eventually be outweighed by the number of jobs created and the tax money the state will collect.

Critics point out that this is one of the largest subsidy packages offered to a foreign business by a state government.

Will this deal set a precedent for future contracts, whether the businesses are foreign or domestic?

MPR guest host Chris Farrell spoke with Tim Bartik, senior economist at W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, and Art Rolnick, senior fellow at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs about Foxconn's potential impact on Wisconsin's economy.

