Sen. Patricia Torres Ray gets petty misdemeanor for immigration protest

State Sen. Patricia Torres Ray speaks to delegates during the DFL 5th Congressional District Convention inside of the Clara Barton Open School in Minneapolis on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

A Minnesota state senator and congressional candidate who was arrested after demonstrating against a company she says profits from migrant detention centers has pleaded guilty to a petty misdemeanor.

Sen. Patricia Torres Ray was arrested June 29 along with other protesters outside General Dynamics' office in Bloomington. Their demonstration called attention to the company's involvement in detention centers where children were separated from their families. The company says it provides only support services to those facilities.

Torres Ray and others arrested pleaded guilty to a petty misdemeanor with a fine on Tuesday.

Torres Ray is one of several Democrats running to replace U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, who is running for attorney general. Torres Ray is a fourth-term state senator from Minneapolis.