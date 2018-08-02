Searching for climate change fingerprints as wildfires only get worse

Firefighters assess the damage to a neighborhood in the aftermath of a wildfire on Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Keswick, Calif.

The science is clear: A hotter climate favors larger wildfires.

California is now learning that the hard way.

Noah Diffenbaugh, an earth systems science professor at Stanford University, works to find climate change fingerprints in individual extreme weather events.

We start the show with Diffenbaugh explaining how climate scientists on the ground are processing this new reality that they've been predicting for decades. Here's what else is up this week:

Visualizing climate change can be hard. The High Water Line project aims to help. Artist Eve Mosher explains her work in New York.

A climate voice. We hear from Henry Jakubowski, a chemistry teacher, realizes he needs to start talking about climate change.

