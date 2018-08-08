Trump is flexing his muscles in the Midwest, is it working?

Peter Stauber takes the microphone next to President Donald Trump.
Peter Stauber takes the microphone next to President Donald Trump during a Make America Great Again rally inside of Amsoil Arena in Duluth, Minn. on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. "I didn't know he was going to do this," Trump said as Stauber pulled out a speech. 