Trump is flexing his muscles in the Midwest, is it working?

Peter Stauber takes the microphone next to President Donald Trump during a Make America Great Again rally inside of Amsoil Arena in Duluth, Minn. on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. "I didn't know he was going to do this," Trump said as Stauber pulled out a speech.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been in and out of the Midwest in recent months.

Trump was touting the achievements of the new Foxconn site in Wisconsin and was in Duluth, Minn. rallying for local Republicans.

What is the administration hoping to achieve with this focus on the Midwest?

Two guests answered that question with host Kerri Miller:

• Kathryn Pearson is a professor at the University of Minnesota with an emphasis on American politics.

• Aaron Brown is a political commentator and community college professor from northern Minnesota's Iron Range.

