It's been 45 years since Lynyrd Skynyrd released their debut album, "(pronounced 'lĕh-'nérd 'skin-'nérd)."

These days, the band's current lineup is out on the road, for what they say will be their final tour. It includes a stop at the Xcel Energy Center on October 5.