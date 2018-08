Lil Uzi Vert to perform in St. Paul

Philadelphia-based rapper Lil Uzi Vert performs Tuesday night in St. Paul at Myth. His hit song "XO Tour Llif3" peaked at No. 7 on the billboard charts and has been played more than 800 million times on Spotify.

Many have speculated about the meaning of the seemingly dark chorus in the song, "all my friends are dead."

But the song's producer says it refers to money. Get it? Benjamin Franklin, Andrew Jackson, and to a lesser extent, Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.