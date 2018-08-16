Breaking down the QAnon conspiracy

Some Trump rally attendees have been spotted wearing paraphernalia referring to the QAnon conspiracy theory. Where does the theory stem from and why do people believe it's true?

MPR News host Kerri Miller was joined by William Sommer, reporter at The Daily Beast, and Tom Wood, assistant professor of political science at Ohio State University. They discussed the origins, rise and threat of the QAnon conspiracy.

Click the audio player above to listen to their conversation

Subscribe to the MPR News with Kerri Miller podcast