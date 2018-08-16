Driver who hit kids on Minneapolis playground sentenced to 33 months

Kabaar Powell was sentenced Thursday to 33 months in prison after he crashed into a Minneapolis playground while fleeing police in June. Three young siblings were injured.

A driver who crashed into a Minneapolis playground while fleeing police in June, injuring three young siblings, was sentenced Thursday to 33 months in prison.

Kabaar Powell, 27, of Richfield, was sentenced in State District Court in Hennepin County. He pleaded guilty last month to two counts: one count of fleeing a police officer resulting in great bodily harm, and one count of fleeing a police officer resulting in substantial bodily harm.

State troopers tried to stop Powell for speeding on Interstate 94 on June 11, but authorities say he tried to flee. He got off the highway, tore through tennis courts and smashed into the playground near Jenny Lind Elementary School on the city's north side, hitting Kayden, Konnor and Lillianna Peltier.

Kayden, 2, had to have his spleen removed and suffered a spinal fracture, among other injuries. He was hospitalized for weeks. Lillianna, 4, suffered bleeding between the brain and the tissue covering the brain.

Kabaar Powell Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP

Konnor, 3, was also taken to the hospital but was not hurt as badly as his two siblings.

The children's parents and grandfather addressed the courtroom before the sentence was handed down.

"I watched helplessly as my children were ran over," the children's father, Kyle Peltier, said in court. "It runs through my head daily. I wake up every day thinking, 'Why? Why Kayden, why Lilly, why Konnor? Why our family? It just doesn't make any sense. ... Kids deserve to be safe at a playground. It's just caused so much pain and agony daily, just dealing with everyday life."

A Department of Public Safety spokesperson said Powell hasn't had a valid driver's license since 2014.