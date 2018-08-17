Feeling lucky? One more chance at 'Hamilton' tickets

A woman displays her Hamilton autograph book outside of the the popular Broadway show "Hamilton" on June 21, 2016, in New York City.

"Hamilton" fans still in search of tickets for the Minneapolis run now have a new — and quite affordable — opportunity. Hennepin Theatre Trust will sell 40 tickets to each performance for $10 apiece through a digital lottery.

The digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 27, for tickets to the Wednesday, Aug. 29, show. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days before each performance. Winners will be able to buy two tickets.

Aspiring ticket buyers need to download the "Hamilton" app on their smartphones, or they can visit the lottery website.

Meanwhile, those few tickets still available for purchase on the Hennepin Theatre Trust website average around $500. "Hamilton" runs Aug. 29 through Oct. 7 at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.