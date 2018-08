MPR Classical's Michael Barone celebrates 50 years on the job

Minnesota Public Radio was a just fledgling radio station when Michael Barone first started working here, in the summer of 1968.

Since then — and not surprisingly — he's worn several hats around the building: from music director, to the host of Classical MPR's long-running show Pipedreams. Barone celebrates fifty years at MPR on Monday, August 20.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with him about his start at MPR, the success of pipedreams, and what's next.

