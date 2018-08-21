New book traces Hubert Humphrey's political rise

Next week marks 50 years since Vice President Hubert Humphrey secured the Democratic nomination for president. He would go on to lose that election to Richard Nixon, in a famously contentious race.

But even without time in the Oval Office, Humphrey's political career was long and storied, beginning with a stint as mayor of Minneapolis. A new biography, "Hubert Humphrey: The Conscience of the Country," chronicles Humphrey's rise to the national stage.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with the author, Lafayette College professor emeritus Arnold Offner, about Humphrey's political career.