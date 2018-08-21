Rep. Erik Paulsen and Dean Phillips meet for first 3rd district debate

DFL congressional hopeful Dean Phillips meets 3rd District Republican Congressman Erik Paulsen Tuesday at noon in their first debate.

The event will focus on business and economic issues. Paulsen is a five-term congressman. Phillips is a businessman.

The congressional race in Minnesota's 3rd District is considered one of four competitive congressional races in Minnesota this year.

KSTP political reporter Tom Hauser and WCCO's Chad Hartman will moderate the debate which is sponsored by the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce.

Editors note: MPR News will carry the debate live via The UpTake on this story page and have additional reporting online and on-air during All Things Considered.