Curious or confused on climate change? Ask an expert who knows the answer

Haze and smoke from western wildfires, worsened by climate change, over the Minneapolis sky.

Minnesota is one of the fastest-warming places in the United States.

We're seeing some effects already. It's warmer and wetter. Allergy season is longer. Winter is shorter with less ice and snow. Trees and hardy northern species are dying. Ticks are moving farther north. The air quality is worse.

The climate changes affecting Minnesota could have even more profound effects on our livelihoods, traditions, recreation and more.

