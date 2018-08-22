What debate question do you have for Sen. Amy Klobuchar and state Rep. Jim Newberger?

DFL Sen. Amy Klobuchar is seeking a 3rd term in the U.S. Senate and is running a re-election campaign touting bipartisanship, but her challenger GOP state Rep. Jim Newberger says that 12 years of Klobuchar is enough.
The two meet for a debate at MPR's State Fair booth on Friday at 2 p.m. where MPR News political editor Mike Mulcahy will ask the candidates about their vision and ability to get things done for Minnesotans.
• #AskTheCandidates: What question do you have for Klobuchar and Newberger?
More than 1.8 million Minnesotans voted for Klobuchar in 2012. She won 65 percent of the vote in her quest for a second term and prevailed in 85 of 87 counties.