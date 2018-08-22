What debate question do you have for Sen. Amy Klobuchar and state Rep. Jim Newberger?

DFL Sen. Amy Klobuchar is seeking a 3rd term in the U.S. Senate and is running a re-election campaign touting bipartisanship, but her challenger GOP state Rep. Jim Newberger says that 12 years of Klobuchar is enough.

The two meet for a debate at MPR's State Fair booth on Friday at 2 p.m. where MPR News political editor Mike Mulcahy will ask the candidates about their vision and ability to get things done for Minnesotans.

More than 1.8 million Minnesotans voted for Klobuchar in 2012. She won 65 percent of the vote in her quest for a second term and prevailed in 85 of 87 counties.

• Full coverage: Election 2018