Delta wants to serve MSP to Shanghai in 2020

Delta Air Lines sees yet more opportunity in flying customers nonstop from the Twin Cities to Asia. In addition to direct service to Tokyo, the Atlanta-based carrier recently announced plans to fly nonstop to Seoul, South Korea, and wants to add direct flights to Shanghai starting in June, 2020. It would be the first ever nonstop service to China from Minnesota.

The new service would be an important addition to the destinations served from MSP and would likely strip hours from current travel times, which now include at least one layover.

Bilateral agreements between the U.S. and China govern the extent of air service between the two countries. Delta's agreement says there is additional authorized capacity available.

"Shanghai is the largest Asian market without direct service from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport," said Brian Ryks, Executive Director and CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, in a news release. "Direct service to China would be a tremendous benefit to the Minnesota business and hospitality communities."

Delta said U.S. travelers have access to more than 70 additional destinations in China though agreements with China Eastern and Shanghai Airlines. In addition, Chinese customers would be able to connect to more than 100 U.S. destinations through Delta's MSP hub.

The nonstop service to Seoul begins next April.

The aircraft to be deployed on both routes is the latest offering from Airbus, the A350-900, the European-based carriers answer to Boeing's Dreamliner, the 787. Both products feature heavy use of composite materials which reduce weight and fuel expenses.