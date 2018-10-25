Art Hounds: Capturing cultural conversations in art

Art Professor Annie Dugan is going to the opening of Anne Labovitz's new show "122 Conversations" at the Tweed Art Museum in Duluth. Labovitz was interested in Duluth's relationships with its sister cities, and how those relationships are forged one person at a time. Labovitz interviewed people in each of the cities and used her conversations as the basis for a series of artworks that combine color and text to depict the dense layers of relationship. "122 Conversations" runs through Jan. 6, 2019.

Theater-maker Andrew Troth plans to see "All the Great Books (Abridged)" at Camp Bar in St. Paul. Created by the same people behind "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)," this show widens its gaze to the grand masterworks of English literature. Troth says you don't have to be that well-read to appreciate the show's sense of humor or its deft barbs at contemporary culture. Shows run through Nov. 24.

Playwright and performer Matt Kessen thinks you should check out "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" at the Twin Cities Horror Festival. Kessen says it's a new adaptation of the literary classic featuring original music and choreography. Plus, he says, it's a show that will appeal to all ages. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow runs Oct. 27 — Nov. 4; the Twin Cities' Horror Festival begins Thursday night at the Southern Theater in Minneapolis.