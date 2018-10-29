The latest on Iowa's political landscape, just days before the midterms

With a little more than a week to go before the midterm elections, we're checking in with journalists from Minnesota's neighboring states for a look at the ballots — and big issues — just across the border.

In Iowa, voters are picking candidates in a tight race for governor, and several close congressional races. Plus, there's a recent voter ID law which — although not fully in effect — changes a few things about the way Iowans vote.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer checked in with Rachel Stassen-Berger for the latest. Formerly of the St. Paul Pioneer Press and the Star Tribune, Stassen-Berger is now the politics editor at the Des Moines Register.