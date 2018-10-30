In South Dakota, a historic race for governor

South Dakota is a reliably deep-red state — but this election, the governor's race is a toss-up. What makes the race especially interesting is that it will be a historic vote no matter who is elected.

If Republican U.S Rep. Kristi Noem wins, she will be the first woman elected governor in South Dakota. If state Sen. Billie Sutton wins, he'll be the first Democrat elected governor in the state since 1974.

As part of a tour of the political landscapes in Minnesota's neighboring states, MPR News host Cathy Wurzer checked in with Jonathan Ellis for the latest. Ellis is a political reporter for the Argus Leader in South Dakota.