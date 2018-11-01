Art Hounds: Saymoukda Vongsay's 'When Everything Was Everything'

Saymoukda Vongsay reads from her new children's book "When Everything Was Everything" Sunday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. at Magers and Quinn Booksellers in Minneapolis.

Pollen Co-Executive Director Jamie Millard loves Saymoukda Vongsay's new children's book "When Everything Was Everything" and so does her 3-and-a-half-year-old daughter. Quote: "Mommy, it's my favorite book!" Millard says Vongsay's poetic language and Cori Nakamura Lin's lovely illustrations capture the experience of a young Lao American child as her family struggles to get by in their new home. Vongsay will read from the book on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. at Magers and Quinn Booksellers in Minneapolis.

Saturday, Nov. 10 marks the third annual Rochester City Jazz Festival and St. Mary's University Music Professor Eric Heukeshoven plans to be there. Heukeshoven is familiar with the four acts in the line-up and says they all have something to offer whether it's original compositions, great covers, or just amazing energy. The day-long celebration takes place at the Rochester Art Center; doors open at 2 p.m., the music starts at 2:30 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

Dancer Brittany Keefe is headed to Bryant Lake Bowl this weekend for "Tuxedo," a music and dance cabaret, featuring original work by four composers and four choreographers. Keefe says the performances are inspired by things like clowns and illusions, and are accompanied by commentary on what makes something beautiful or comic. Performances are this Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.