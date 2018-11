Minneapolis MAD DADS chapter celebrates 20 years

The street outreach group MAD DADS got its start in Minneapolis 20 years ago Friday. The group now has more than 60 staff members and volunteers who visit prisons, organize community vigils and de-escalate conflicts on city buses.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with V.J. Smith, the national president of MAD DADS who founded its Minneapolis chapter.

