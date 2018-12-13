Greenhouse gas emissions are rising, again

Part of the cause: U.S. oil use is going up steadily.

Use of energy from fossil-fuel sources is growing faster than renewable or low-carbon energy sources.

Rob Jackson, a Stanford University earth sciences professor, helped outline the trend in a new research paper he co-authored.

Jackson joined MPR News chief meteorologist Paul Huttner to explain what's going on, and what needs to change.

Use the audio player above to hear their conversation, plus a Climate Story from Marian Michaels, a Sunrise Movement representative who's pushing a Green New Deal.