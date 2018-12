The latest class of Rock Hall of Fame inductees announced

Janet Jackson is among the latest group of musicians awarded entry in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Each year, the inductees are selected by a voting group of previous winners, historians and members of the music industry. The 2019 class was announced on Thursday, and includes Jackson, The Cure, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, and The Zombies. An official induction ceremony will be held in March.