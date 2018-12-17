The consequences of DNA kits

DNA kits are a popular gift this holiday season. But what information do these companies keep and what information do users have to reckon with?

MPR News host Angela Davis spoke with two guests about the consequences of DNA kits. They spoke about privacy concerns and what happens when relatives come out of the woodwork.

Joining Davis was Mica Anders, a professional genealogist and David Matthes, associate teaching professor in the College of Biological Sciences at the University of Minnesota.

Mica Anders, professional genealogist.

David Matthes, associate teaching professor in the College of Biological Sciences at the University of Minnesota.

