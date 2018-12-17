What is going on with Brexit?

Britain continues to struggle to negotiate a Brexit deal with the European Union. Last week British Prime Minister Teresa May faced a no-confidence vote within her own party over the way she's put together the agreement.

What is going on with Brexit and what does it mean for Europe and the UK? MPR News host Euan Kerr lead a discussion on Brexit.

Guests: Amanda Sloat— Foreign policy senior fellow at Brookings

Frank Langfitt— NPR London correspondent

