Move from Minneapolis homeless camp to temporary shelter is in final stages

James Loerzel (right) packs up his belongings to move to the new navigation center near the homeless encampment where he's been living in Minneapolis, Dec. 11, 2018.

Minneapolis is in the final stages of moving people who have been living in a homeless encampment along Franklin and Hiawatha avenues to a temporary shelter across the highway. The so-called navigation center is the first of its kind in Minnesota.

Patina Park, head of the Minnesota Indian Women's Resource Center, has been involved in the transition. She joined MPR News host Angela Davis to talk about how it's going, why some people would rather not move out of the encampment, and how the transition center differs from a traditional homeless shelter.

If you're interested in helping people at the navigation center, visit these websites:

• Red Lakes Helps

• Franklin/Hiawatha Encampment

