30 years since Chicago's "Look Away" topped the Billboard pop chart

Chicago's "Look Away" topped the Billboard pop chart 30 years ago today. It was the band's third and final number one hit, and the first not sung by Peter Cetera, who left the band in 1985.

The lead vocals on "Look Away" were provided by Bill Champlin. The song also marked an evolution in the band's sound, which had previously emphasized the horn section.