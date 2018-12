A look back at the year in Minnesota's climate

This year, 2018, will rank among the 20 wettest years in state history, and among the 20 warmest. That's according to retired University of Minnesota meteorologist and climatologist Mark Seeley.

Seeley talked with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about the year in Minnesota's climate — and the winter solstice, which takes place on Friday at 4:23 pm.