Petrified remains of harnessed horse unearthed in ancient stable near Pompeii

Archaeologists have unearthed the petrified remains of a harnessed horse and saddle in the stable of an ancient villa in a Pompeii suburb.

Pompeii archaeological park head Massimo Osanna told Italian news agency ANSA that the villa belonged to a high-ranking military officer, perhaps a general, during ancient Roman times.

Osanna was quoted on Sunday as saying the remains of two or three other horses were also discovered.

Archaeologists inspect the remains of a horse skeleton in the Pompeii archaeological site in Italy on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Cesare Abbate | ANSA via AP

The villa's terraces had views of the Bay of Naples and Capri island. The area was previously excavated, during the early 1900s, but later re-buried.

The volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius destroyed flourishing Pompeii, near present-day Naples, in 79 A.D.

Osanna said suffocating volcanic ash or boiling vapors killed the horses. He said he hopes the villa eventually will be open for public visits.