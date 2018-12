Longtime Star Tribune journalist Lori Sturdevant eases into retirement

Longtime Star Tribune columnist and editorial writer Lori Sturdevant has retired. (She'll continue to write occasional columns for the newspaper.) Her last full day in the office was on Friday, which Governor Dayton declared "Lori Sturdevant Day" in the state of Minnesota.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer talked with Sturdevant about her career, the changes she's witnessed in Minnesota politics, and what's in store for her retirement.