Fifty years ago this week, Led Zeppelin kicked off their first U.S. tour, opening for Vanilla Fudge and Spirit in Denver.

Concert promoter Barry Fey wrote in his autobiography that the next morning, a Denver radio station was flooded with calls from listeners who wanted to hear more of Led Zeppelin's music. The band's first album wasn't even out yet, but Fey had an advance copy, which he dropped off at the radio station.