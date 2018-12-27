New MN Department of Corrections commissioner to face serious challenges

More than 10,000 people are living behind bars in Minnesota prisons. They are in correctional facilities in Stillwater, Faribault, Moose Lake, Shakopee and other cities.

Another 20,000 people are under Department of Corrections community supervision.

The incoming Department of Corrections commissioner will oversee all of this and will have to tackle the multiple challenges facing the department. That incoming commissioner is Paul Schnell.

Schnell has a long history in law enforcement. He is the current chief of the Inver Grove Heights Police Department and has also led the Maplewood Police Department and the Hastings Police Department. He was a police officer in St. Paul for 12 years.

Schnell spoke with MPR News Host Angela Davis about his plans for corrections in Minnesota.

To listen to the full conversation use the audio player above.