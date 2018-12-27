Distinguishing truth from myth about social security

With 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 every day from now until 2030 , there are a lot of questions about what social security benefits look like. This means wait times for consultations have increased . People are having to wait to answer questions including: What's the best time to use those benefits and is social security a sustainable program in the long term?

MPR News host Chris Farrell was joined by an economics professor and financial journalist to discuss the current state of social security and its future.

Resources:

Writings of Richard W. Johnson, who is a senior fellow and the director of Urban Institute's program on retirement policy.

The U.S. Social Security Administration.

Guests

Teresa Ghilarducci — Professor of economics and policy analysis and author of "Rescuing Retirement: A Plan to Guarantee Retirement Security for All Americans"

Mark Miller — A retirement columnist for Reuters and Morningstar among other publications.

To listen to the full conversation use the audio player above.