US stocks lose momentum a day after Dow's record gain

Wall Street's wild Christmas continued as the Dow slumped on Dec. 27, 2108.
Specialist Charles Boeddinghaus, left, and trader Gregory Rowe work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Wall Street's wild Christmas week goes on, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping 300 points at the open Thursday, a day after notching its biggest-ever point gain. 