CenturyLink outage has ended for some businesses, but problems persist

Several Twin Cities organizations that experienced trouble with CenturyLink Thursday say their phones are now working normally. Meanwhile, CenturyLink says it is making good progress restoring customers' phone and Internet service but its work is not yet finished.

The telecom company has been posting updates on Twitter.

The state of Minnesota, Sun Country Airlines, the city of Edina and Allina Health were among the organizations that had trouble with their phones. But they all say that their phones are fine now.

"All of our systems are restored, said Tim Burke, a spokesman for Allina. "The main problems were with voice, mostly long distance and 800 number calls. But our IS folks say that we are operating at full capacity."

CenturyLink has not said how widespread the outage was or how many customers were affected. The telecom company says some communities had 911 service disruptions. St. Louis County reported a sporadic outage in 911 service on Thursday involving land lines.

Consumers reported widespread outages on several sites dedicated to telecommunication troubles.

The outages apparently began Thursday morning.