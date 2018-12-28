How to drive in winter weather

A winter storm is delivering rain, snow, and sleet in Minnesota as it moves through the region this week. That's making travel difficult in some parts of the state due to patchy blowing snow, sleet, and ice.

It's a good moment for a review of how to drive in winter weather. State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank and Cathy Doyle-Burris, a licensed driving instructor, joined Angela Davis to talk about how to be safe on the roads.

Guests: Cathy Doyle-Burris — Licensed driving instructor at AAA Minneapolis

Gordon Shank — Lieutenant at the Minnesota State Patrol

