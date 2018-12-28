So, how's the family? 2 experts on quality elder care

Being home for the holidays can make it clear what kind of care aging parents and grandparents need.

Host Angela Davis speaks with two guests about the care available to aging Minnesotans. How do you ensure your loved ones age with support and joy?

Guests: Dorothea Harris — Program manager of the Culturally Responsive Caregiver Support and Dementia Services at Volunteers of America

Maureen Kenney — Director of Aging Services at the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.