How much snow from this storm? Reports from around Minnesota

Snow totals from around Minnesota and neighboring states, as relayed by the National Weather Service as of 10 a.m. Friday. Some of these reports may not be final snow totals: 24 inches — Finland
21.7 inches — Grand Marais (4 miles W)
19.2 inches — McGregor
18.7 inches — Two Harbors (7 miles NNW)
18 inches — Hovland (7 miles W)
16 inches — Payne
15.6 inches — Brimson
15.3 inches — Silver Bay
14.8 inches — Casino
14.5 inches — Carlos
14.2 inches — Cuyuna
14.1 inches — Duluth (2 miles NW)
14 inches — Pine River
13.5 inches — Libby, Bemidji; Havana, N.D.
13.2 inches — Browerville
13.1 inches — Duluth airport
13 inches — Bruno, Sebeka, Kabetogama, Fort Ripley, Lennox
12.8 inches — Millerville
12.6 inches — Brainerd; Castlewood, S.D.
12.5 inches — Cloquet, Pillager, Miltona, Nevis; Sisseton, S.D.
12 inches — Grand Rapids
11.5 inches — Mahtowa, Lake Shore; Milbank, S.D.
11 inches — Hoyt Lakes, Orr, Proctor, Coleraine, Goodland, Moorhead, Starbuck, Breckenridge
10.6 inches — Wright
10.5 inches — Bigfork; Wilmot, S.D.
10.4 inches — Hermantown
10.1 inches — Holyoke, Wheaton
10 inches — Little Falls, Effie
9.4 inches — Browns Valley
9 inches — Iron Junction; Fargo
8 inches — Marshall, New York Mills, Hewitt, Virginia, Cohasset, Nashwauk, Ely
7.8 inches — Embarrass, Kettle River
7.5 inches — St. Cloud
7 inches — Wadena, Motley, McKinley
6.8 inches — Wrenshall, Side Lake
6.3 inches — International Falls, Moose Lake