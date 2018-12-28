How much snow from this storm? Reports from around Minnesota

People in Bemidji saw 13.5 new inches of snow Thursday, based on measurements from the National Weather Service.

Snow totals from around Minnesota and neighboring states, as relayed by the National Weather Service as of 10 a.m. Friday. Some of these reports may not be final snow totals:

24 inches — Finland

21.7 inches — Grand Marais (4 miles W)

19.2 inches — McGregor

18.7 inches — Two Harbors (7 miles NNW)

18 inches — Hovland (7 miles W)

16 inches — Payne

15.6 inches — Brimson

15.3 inches — Silver Bay

14.8 inches — Casino

14.5 inches — Carlos

14.2 inches — Cuyuna

14.1 inches — Duluth (2 miles NW)

14 inches — Pine River

13.5 inches — Libby, Bemidji; Havana, N.D.

13.2 inches — Browerville

13.1 inches — Duluth airport

13 inches — Bruno, Sebeka, Kabetogama, Fort Ripley, Lennox

12.8 inches — Millerville

12.6 inches — Brainerd; Castlewood, S.D.

12.5 inches — Cloquet, Pillager, Miltona, Nevis; Sisseton, S.D.

12 inches — Grand Rapids

11.5 inches — Mahtowa, Lake Shore; Milbank, S.D.

11 inches — Hoyt Lakes, Orr, Proctor, Coleraine, Goodland, Moorhead, Starbuck, Breckenridge

10.6 inches — Wright

10.5 inches — Bigfork; Wilmot, S.D.

10.4 inches — Hermantown

10.1 inches — Holyoke, Wheaton

10 inches — Little Falls, Effie

9.4 inches — Browns Valley

9 inches — Iron Junction; Fargo

8 inches — Marshall, New York Mills, Hewitt, Virginia, Cohasset, Nashwauk, Ely

7.8 inches — Embarrass, Kettle River

7.5 inches — St. Cloud

7 inches — Wadena, Motley, McKinley

6.8 inches — Wrenshall, Side Lake

6.3 inches — International Falls, Moose Lake