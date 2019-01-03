What will Democrats do with control of the House?

The new congressional session gavels in Thursday, Jan. 3 at noon.

In the midterms, Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives. But, with Republicans holding on to control in the Senate and the Executive branch, what can Democrats realistically get done?

MPR News host Kerri Miller was joined by three political experts to talk about the legislative priorities for Democrats, divisions within the party and how they plan to resolve the current shutdown.

Guests: Wendy Schiller — Chair of political science at Brown University

Khalilah Brown-Dean — Associate professor of political science at Quinnipiac University

Mary Kate Cary — Senior fellow for presidential studies at the University of Virginia's Miller Center and former speechwriter for President George H.W. Bush.

