Mark Seeley on our winter warm up

Mark Seeley, climatologist and meteorologist at the University of Minnesota, talks with Cathy Wurzer in the MPR studios.

An Arctic Air Mass gripped the state on New Year's Day this year bringing subzero temperatures to all areas of the state.

However, a warming trend began early on January 3rd of this week. Temperatures warmed by dramatically. After 31 below zero Fahrenheit at International Falls on New Year's morning, the temperature rose to 35 F by noon on January 3rd, a 66-degree temperature rise.

