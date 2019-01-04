2 pedestrians struck, killed in Roseville

Two people were struck and killed by a vehicle as they crossed a busy street in Roseville.

Police say a man and woman died at the scene of the crash about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Chief Rick Mathwig says it's not clear whether the two victims knew each other or were walking separately.

The driver of the car that hit them, a man in his 70s, is cooperating with investigators. Authorities applied for a search warrant to obtain a blood sample from the driver, which would be submitted to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.