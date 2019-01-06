Man dies in fire at St. Paul triplex

One man died in a fire early Sunday at a St. Paul triplex.

St. Paul Fire Department Deputy Chief Dave Berger said the fire at a residence on Clarence Street, near Maryland Avenue and southeast of Lake Phalen, was reported just before 12:30 a.m.

Berger said there was a family of seven in the residence when the fire broke out. Flames were visible when crews arrived.

"The father jumped out the window, and (then) one of his children jumped out. He caught the child," Berger said. "Another four (one adult and three children) were rescued by fire department personnel. And there was an elderly male ... that was found in the house, that was deceased when he was found."

Berger said the six family members who escaped the fire did not suffer any major injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

The American Red Cross said it is assisting the family.