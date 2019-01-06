Ryan Redington wins third consecutive Gunflint Mail Run title

Gunflint Mail Run top finishers
Musher Ryan Redington (center) is the winner of the 2019 Gunflint Mail Run sled dog race, held Jan. 5-6 in Cook County, Minn. He joined runner-up Ryan Anderson (left) and third-place finisher Erin Redington for a photo at Trail Center Lodge. 